Delhi govt okays over 1.5L cases for one-time financial assistance to para-transit vehicle drivers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:13 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said his department has approved more than 1.5 lakh cases under a scheme to provide one-time assistance of Rs 5,000 to each para-transit vehicle driver during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

''I am happy to inform you that the transport department has approved 1,55,301 cases. Para-transit vehicle drivers/owners will start receiving Rs 5,000 in bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar from Monday,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.

The decision is likely to benefit more than 60,000 permit holders of para-transit vehicles and owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

