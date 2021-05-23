Tissue maker Origami's online sales up 30 pc post pandemic

Disposable paper products maker Origami is witnessing strong growth in sales after the pandemic, especially in the online sales channel which has grown by 30 per cent, a top company official said.

This is helped by a change in consumer behaviour post the outbreak of COVID-19 and increasing awareness about disposable hygiene and personal care products, the official added.

Origami offers products ranging from paper napkins, toilet tissue rolls and facial tissues to kitchen and hand towels, pocket tissues, wet wipes, paper plates and cups, and table covers.

''We have witnessed a number of changes in consumer behaviour, and hygiene products are now an important part of monthly household purchases. We have seen strong growth in sales, especially online sales that have grown 30 per cent since the pandemic started,'' said Origami co-founder Manoj Pachisia. Some of its products have seen good uptake from the smaller towns too.

Origami, which started operations in 1995, catered largely to the hotels, restaurants and catering (HORECA) segment and eventually expanded to consumer and enterprise space as well.

It had logged a turnover of over Rs 200 crore for the year ended March 2020, growing at 15 per cent year-on-year.

After the pandemic, consumers are gradually shifting to the e-commerce channels, said Pachisia, adding that this could be permanent given the ease of online shopping.

''The online buying habit will only grow with the current generation and even older generations adapting to the new lifestyle,'' he said.

Presently, Origami has a presence across 30,000 sales counters and is expanding its offline sales network. Origami also caters to institutional clients from sectors such as aviation, food service, hospitality and offices. It also exports to some international markets such as the UK, Middle East and Australia.

