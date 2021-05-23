Left Menu

French COVID tracing app downloaded by 25% of the population - minister

France's COVID-19 contact-tracing app has now been downloaded by 16.5 million people, or 24.6% of the French population, the minister for digital affairs said on Sunday, surpassing the minimum level it needed to work efficiently.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:18 IST
French COVID tracing app downloaded by 25% of the population - minister
  • Country:
  • France

France's COVID-19 contact-tracing app has now been downloaded by 16.5 million people, or 24.6% of the French population, the minister for digital affairs said on Sunday, surpassing the minimum level it needed to work efficiently. The "Tous Anti-Covid" (all against Covid) app, initially launched last June under the name "StopCovid", will grant access to a "health pass" that people can use to attend sports events, festivals and theme parks with large crowds.

This pass, which was approved by French lawmakers earlier this month, will come into effect from June 9. It will provide proof that a person has either been vaccinated against the coronavirus, holds a recent negative PCR test, or is recovering from COVID-19 and therefore has natural antibodies.

"When people will check this health pass, they won't see any of these details, they'll just see green or red, which means health data are protected," Cedric O told Franceinfo radio. The minister previously said 20% of the population needed to download the app for contact tracing to work efficiently.

The European Union reached a deal on Thursday over COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism across the 27-nation bloc this summer, as a rapid pick-up of vaccinations allows widespread easing of coronavirus restrictions. "We conducted a first test with France, Sweden, Malta, Luxemburg and Croatia which has technically confirmed they were working," Cedric O said, adding the certificates would come into effect on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021