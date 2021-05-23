Left Menu

Navy warship reaches Mumbai with 40 MT liquid medical oxygen, cylinders

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:25 IST
INS Trikand reaching Mumbai with 40 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian naval ship INS Trikand reached Mumbai on Sunday with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar, as part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

"As part of ongoing #COVID relief Operation #SamudraSetu_II, #INSTrikand arrived at #Mumbai today with two Liq Med O2 (LMO) containers of 20 MT each $@$# 100 O2 cylinders from #Qatar," the Navy spokesperson tweeted.

INS Trikand is among the nine ships deployed for the COVID-19 relief Operation 'Samudra Setu II' for bringing LMO and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and southeast Asia.

Operation Samudra Setu-II has been launched to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

