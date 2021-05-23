Domestic traders body CAIT on Sunday urged the government to come out with clarifications on FDI policy for e-commerce firms alleging certain foreign firms are violating the rules.

''We have to admit that the said Press Note 2 does carry some loopholes, therefore, it is our sincere request to you that a fresh press note be issued as soon as possible, clarifying the policy,'' the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) said.

In a communication to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, it said India has always welcomed foreign governments and industry with open arms and has created a conducive environment for business to thrive in India.

* * * Sun Foundation donates 1,000 oxygen cylinders in Punjab * Sun Foundation on Sunday said it is donating 1,000 oxygen cylinders for rural areas in Punjab to deal with the coronavirus cases in the state.

The foundation's Chairman Vikramjit Sahney said these cylinders will be airlifted from China on an urgent basis.

''An oxygen plant is also being put up in Fatehgarh Sahib for government hospital, free of charge, to cater to 200 patients,'' he said.

In addition, he said 100 concentrators were donated to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and 500 to various hospitals and COVID-19 care centres in Delhi.