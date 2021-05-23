At least eight dead in Italian cable car accident - ANSA
ANSA said the cable car carried 11 people and that two children had been brought by helicopter to a hospital in the northern city of Turin. No-one at the Alpine rescue service was immediately available to give further details.
- Country:
- Italy
At least eight people have died after a cable car connecting Italy's Maggiore lake with a mountain close by plunged on Sunday, Italian news agency ANSA reported. The Stresa Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the famous town of Stresa, on lake Maggiore, up almost 1400 metres above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.
"Serious accident on the Stresa- Mottarone cable car. Alpine rescue, and other rescue teams on site. Two helicopter ambulances intervened," the national alpine rescue service said on Twitter. ANSA said the cable car carried 11 people and that two children had been brought by helicopter to a hospital in the northern city of Turin.
No-one at the Alpine rescue service was immediately available to give further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'May your pain be relieved': Hansal Mehta dedicates Mother's Day post to India
AFC Cup's Group D matches, featuring ATK Mohun Bagan, postponed
IIT Madras to collaborate with MPFI to boost digital money transactions in India
COVID-19 impact: Yamaha to shut down manufacturing plants from May 15-31
BioNTech to build mRNA vaccine manufacturing site in Singapore