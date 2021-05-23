Left Menu

At least eight dead in Italian cable car accident - ANSA

ANSA said the cable car carried 11 people and that two children had been brought by helicopter to a hospital in the northern city of Turin. No-one at the Alpine rescue service was immediately available to give further details.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

At least eight people have died after a cable car connecting Italy's Maggiore lake with a mountain close by plunged on Sunday, Italian news agency ANSA reported. The Stresa Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the famous town of Stresa, on lake Maggiore, up almost 1400 metres above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.

"Serious accident on the Stresa- Mottarone cable car. Alpine rescue, and other rescue teams on site. Two helicopter ambulances intervened," the national alpine rescue service said on Twitter. ANSA said the cable car carried 11 people and that two children had been brought by helicopter to a hospital in the northern city of Turin.

No-one at the Alpine rescue service was immediately available to give further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

