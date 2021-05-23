Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 5
PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:41 IST
- Country:
- Italy
A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, killing at least five people, authorities said.
Italy's Alpine rescue service said a further three people were taken to the hospital.
Advertisement
The cable car collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region and was very high off the ground, the Alpine rescue service's Walter Milan told Italy's SkyTG24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- SkyTG24
- Alpine
- Walter Milan
- Piedmont
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ireland removes Italy, Austria from hotel quarantine list
Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more
Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 10,176 new cases
Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for some travellers from mid-May
More than 1,400 migrants arrive on Italy's Lampedusa