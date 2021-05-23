Left Menu

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 5

PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:41 IST
  • Italy

A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, killing at least five people, authorities said.

Italy's Alpine rescue service said a further three people were taken to the hospital.

The cable car collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region and was very high off the ground, the Alpine rescue service's Walter Milan told Italy's SkyTG24.

