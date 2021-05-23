Rajasthan: Around Rs 4.5 crore cash seized from car
Police on Sunday recovered around Rs 4.5 crore in cash from a car in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan. The car was on its way to Ahmedabad from Delhi when a police team stopped it near Bicchiwara and found the cash during a checking on Saturday.
Police on Sunday recovered around Rs 4.5 crore in cash from a car in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan. The car was on its way to Ahmedabad from Delhi when a police team stopped it near Bicchiwara and found the cash during a checking on Saturday. The cash was seized and it occupants Ranjeet and Nitin were detained, police said, adding that the accused were interrogated to ascertain the source of the cash.
