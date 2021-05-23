Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours: DEL48 BIZ-LD CAIRN-ARBITRATION India challenges USD 1.2 bn Cairn arbitration award, says never agreed to arbitrate tax dispute New Delhi: India has challenged an international arbitration tribunal asking it to return USD 1.2 billion to UK's Cairn Energy Plc on grounds that it had never agreed to arbitrate over a 'national tax dispute', the finance ministry said on Sunday. DCM7 BIZ-VIRUS-DRREDDYS Dr Reddy's developing new treatment options for COVID-19, says MD New Delhi: Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories is working on the development of new treatment options for COVID-19 patients which it aims to launch over the next few months while ensuring uninterrupted supplies of its existing range of products for the infectious disease in the market, according to a top company official.

DCM37 BIZ-JAYPEE-SURAKSHA Jaypee case: Suraksha objects to scheduled CoC meet to discuss NBCC offer; warns of legal action New Delhi: Realty firm Suraksha group on Sunday strongly objected to the creditors' panel of bankrupt-Jaypee Infratech to consider fresh submissions by NBCC and warned of appropriate legal action against lenders as well as the interim resolution professional if voting on the group's offer fails to materialise.

Advertisement

DCM12 BIZ-FPI-OUTFLOW COVID-19 impact: FPIs net sellers at Rs 4,444 cr in May so far New Delhi: Overseas investors withdrew Rs 4,444 crore from Indian markets in May so far amid concerns over the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and its possible impact on the Indian economy.

DCM35 BIZ-BIRLA ESTATES Birlas betting big on realty, lines up Rs 1,000-cr capex for Birla Estates this fiscal Mumbai: Century Textiles & Industries, which runs three business verticals -- paper & pulp, realty and paper tissues, and nets over 70 per cent of the income from the first -- is diverting its focus onto the real estate business and has lined up Rs 1,000 crore for capex this fiscal for its ongoing and upcoming projects, including the super premium Worli project.

DCM27 BIZ-WTO-PATENT WAIVER WTO's TRIPS Council to discuss revised proposal of IPR waiver to deal with COVID-19 New Delhi: The TRIPS Council of the World Trade Organization will discuss a revised proposal submitted by 62 co-sponsors, including India, South Africa, and Indonesia, seeking patent waivers to manufacture COVID-19-related medical products, an official said. DCM24 BIZ-CYCLONE-ONGC ONGC reaches out to families of sunk barge New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has started reaching out to families of the dead, missing and survivors of the private contractor-operated barge that sank in the Arabian Sea after being battered by a severe cyclone.

DCM22 BIZ-RELIANCE GAS Reliance-BP 'bubble' delivers two deep water gas fields despite massive COVID-19 challenge New Delhi: Just four months in a year are available for construction in Bay of Bengal. Even that window got complicated with constantly changing restrictions on movement of people and material across the globe because of the pandemic. But work bubbles for over 4,000 persons at peak of the project alongside navigating restrictions to source material and people globally helped deliver two deep sea gas fields.

DCM15 BIZ-GST-OXYGEN-CONCENTRATORS GST Council may decide on IGST levy on oxygen concentrators imported for personal use on May 28 New Delhi: The GST Council is its upcoming meeting, scheduled to be held on May 28, is likely to take a call on levy of 12 per cent tax on import of oxygen concentrators for personal use DCM1 BIZ-VIRUS-LARSEN-WORKFORCE L&T intensifies efforts to retain workforce: CEO New Delhi: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has intensified its efforts to retain its workforce post the outbreak of the second COVID-19 wave, a top company official has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)