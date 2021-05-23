MP ban on buses from neighbouring states extended

The Madhya Pradesh government's ban on the movement of buses from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state in force till Sunday was extended during the day till May 31, officials said.

The order issued by the Additional Commissioner (Transport) Arvind Saxena also stated that the ban covers vehicles with All India tourist permits, they added.

On Sunday, MP recorded 3,375 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths, taking the tally to 7,64,338 and toll to 7,558.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)