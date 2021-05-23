Mumbai: 2 held on suspicion near ATM released after bank clears credentials

Two men were detained by police after being spotted loading something into a vehicle from an ATM in Colaba in south Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

However, they were released after the bank that owns the ATM told police the two were hired by a sub contractor for cleaning and miscellaneous works related to the kiosk, the officials added.

