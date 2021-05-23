Left Menu

Andhra, T'gana get over 1,100 tonnes of LMO from steel plant

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 20:54 IST
Andhra, T'gana get over 1,100 tonnes of LMO from steel plant
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has supplied over 1,100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from its Angul steel plant in Odisha till May 22.

From April 21 to May 22, JSPL supplied more than 2,400 tonnes of LMO to hospitals in various States through its six- MTPA (million tonne per annum) steel plant, a press release from the steel-maker said on Sunday.

As per the States allocated by the Central government, as of date JSPL has supplied 600 MT and 510 MT of liquid medical oxygen to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively through cryogenic tankers via road and railways, it said.

The company has a capacity of producing 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen per day at its Angul plant and it is committed to contributing more to both the States allocated by the Centre under the oxygen supply pool.

Speaking on this, JSPLs MD V R Sharma said, We are ready to contribute more to the States where oxygen is needed for saving precious lives. We are ready to supply the last drop of oxygen because we at JSPL believe in the nation first policy.'' The company can contribute 30-50 tonnes of LMO per day to both States if cryogenic tankers are available on time, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021