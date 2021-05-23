Left Menu

Arunachal's Pasighat to get new flight service

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:14 IST
Arunachal's Pasighat to get new flight service

FlyBig airlines will on Monday start a direct flight service between Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, and Guwahati and Kolkata, officials said.

The newly-launched airlines operated a trial flight with an ATR 72 aircraft on Sunday and it landed safely at the Pasighat airport, FlyBig regional head Manima Baruah said.

''A trial flight operated by @flybigairlines landed safely at Pasighat Airport. The scheduled civilian operations will commence 24th May onwards. Direct flights under #UDAN will significantly boost the economic opportunities in the region,'' the Union Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said it was a significant milestone in building air connectivity in the state.

Barua said the fare would be cheaper than other airlines operating in the region.

''The fare between Pasighat and Guwahati is Rs 1,100, while that between Pasighat and Kolkata will be 2,300,'' she added.

Alliance Air is operating flights three days a week -- Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday -- in the Pasighat-Guwahati- Kolkata route since May 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021