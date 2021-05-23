EU calls for all on diverted Ryanair flight to be able to leave Belarus

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:20 IST
The European Union said on Sunday that all passengers on board a Ryanair plane which was forced to land in Minsk by Belarus must be allowed to resume their journeys immediately.

"ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel to Vilnius immediately and their safety ensured," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences," she added.

