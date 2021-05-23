Left Menu

Ryanair says nothing untoward found aboard plane diverted by Belarus

Ryanair said nothing untoward had been found after it was notified of a potential security threat on board one of its planes by Belarus air traffic control on Sunday and instructed to divert to the nearest airport in Minsk. Security checks were completed by local authorities on the passengers, the Irish airline said in a statement.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:53 IST
Ryanair says nothing untoward found aboard plane diverted by Belarus
Ryanair said nothing untoward had been found after it was notified of a potential security threat on board one of its planes by Belarus air traffic control on Sunday and instructed to divert to the nearest airport in Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the flight, which was headed for Lithuania and carrying a young opposition blogger, to land in Belarus on Sunday.

The blogger was detained on arrival, prompting Lithuania to call for a NATO response. Security checks were completed by local authorities on the passengers, the Irish airline said in a statement. The flight was due to depart with passengers and crew at 1600 GMT, it added, apologising for the delay "which was outside Ryanair's control".

