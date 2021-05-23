Ryanair says nothing untoward found aboard plane diverted by Belarus
Ryanair said nothing untoward had been found after it was notified of a potential security threat on board one of its planes by Belarus air traffic control on Sunday and instructed to divert to the nearest airport in Minsk. Security checks were completed by local authorities on the passengers, the Irish airline said in a statement.
The blogger was detained on arrival, prompting Lithuania to call for a NATO response. Security checks were completed by local authorities on the passengers, the Irish airline said in a statement. The flight was due to depart with passengers and crew at 1600 GMT, it added, apologising for the delay "which was outside Ryanair's control".
