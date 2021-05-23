France says Belarus' diversion of Ryanair flight is "unacceptable"

France's Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's order for a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land on Sunday in Minsk was "unacceptable".

A Belarusian opposition activist on board was detained after the flight's arrival.

