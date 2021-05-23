France says Belarus' diversion of Ryanair flight is "unacceptable"
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:15 IST
France's Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's order for a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land on Sunday in Minsk was "unacceptable".
A Belarusian opposition activist on board was detained after the flight's arrival.
