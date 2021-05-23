Left Menu

32,000 youths to be roped in to spread awareness on Covid in Rajasthan's rural area

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:21 IST
As many as 32,000 youths will be made ''young warriors'' in rural areas of Rajasthan under a special campaign to create awareness on COVID-19, according to a statement. The campaign is being organised by UNICEF and the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, it said. Youths from each district will be enrolled for the campaign and they will trained virtually by the UNICEF on various aspect of preventing the coronavirus infection, the state director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Pawan Amrawat, said in the statement. Those interested can contact district level officers or register on the website of the Sangathan.

