Ryanair flight has taken off from Minsk, on its way to Vilnius, EU Commissioner says

A Ryanair flight bound for Lithuania, but forced to land in Minsk, has taken off again and is on its way to Vilnius, EU transport Commissioner Adina Valean said on Sunday.

"The Ryanair flight took off just now from Minsk bound for Vilnius," she said on Twitter, adding: "Great news for everyone especially the families and friends of people onboard."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)