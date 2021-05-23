Left Menu

Poland condemns Belarus opposition activist's detention

Poland's prime minister on Sunday condemned the detention of Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich and called on the European Union to discuss sanctions against Belarus. "I condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Roman Protasevich by Belarusian authorities, after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-05-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 23:00 IST
Poland condemns Belarus opposition activist's detention
Poland's prime minister on Sunday condemned the detention of Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich and called on the European Union to discuss sanctions against Belarus.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Roman Protasevich by Belarusian authorities, after a Ryanair passenger aircraft was hijacked. This is a reprehensible act of state terrorism," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter. He added that he had asked the European Council's president to discuss immediate sanctions against Belarus during a meeting scheduled for Monday.

"The sanctions should primarily apply to air traffic on the territory of Belarus and a flight ban for Belarusian airlines," Morawiecki told state news agency PAP. Poland's government has repeatedly condemned Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko and called for increased sanctions against Belarus.

The diplomatic row between two countries worsened in March, when Andzelika Borys, head of the Association of Poles in Belarus, and Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist, activist and member of the association, were detained. Morawiecki said on Sunday that the ambassador of Belarus to Warsaw was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately.

"We demand from the Belarusian authorities (the) immediate release of Roman Protasevich, as well as the illegally detained Andzelika Borys, Andrzej Poczobut and other Polish and Belarusian activists. We also demand that repressions against independent media and society are stopped," he told PAP.

