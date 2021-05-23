Left Menu

Disposal of bodies in rivers issue: UP's Bahraich police, Nepalese authorities hold discussions

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 23-05-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 23:02 IST
Police here held discussions with their Nepalese counterparts on the issue of disposal of bodies into rivers flowing in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

The Bahraich district police also spoke to priests on last rites of the deceased, they said.

''Following disposal of bodies in rivers in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, an unofficial discussion was held with police, SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), Nepalese security personnel and priests from both countries, and the Nepalese authorities were urged to spread awareness so as to prevent disposal of bodies in rivers,'' Sujauli Station House Officer OP Chauhan said.

Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh shares borders with Nepal. District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar on Saturday had said bodies will not be allowed to be disposed in rivers.

Chauhan had also said that police and SSB officials visited villages on the Indian side, and urged people to hold the last rites of the deceased, and not dispose bodies in rivers.

The villagers were also informed that the state government has already announced Rs 5,000 assistance to hold last rites of people hailing from weaker sections of soceity, he said.

