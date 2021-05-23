Four more Oxygen Express trains reach TN

Tamil Nadu on Sunday received four Oxygen Express trains from Odisha, carrying a total of 254.56 metric tonnes of the life saving gas.

The trains arrived in the state on Sunday afternoon, a Southern Railway release said.

Three Oxygen Express trains reached the Inland Container Depot in Chennai.

Another train from Rourkela chugged into Madukkarai near Coimbatore.

Till date, 1024.18 MT of oxygen has been delivered to the state, it said.

