Forced Ryanair landing must have consequences, EU Commissioner says

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 00:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk must have consequences, the European Union's Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said on Sunday, after Lithuania called for EU countries to recommend that flights avoid Belarusian airspace.

"We need to verify all the facts and passengers on board - we cannot do this until the arrival (of the Ryanair plane) in Vilnius," Valean wrote on Twitter.

"This kind of situation will have consequences."

