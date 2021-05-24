Forced Ryanair landing must have consequences, EU Commissioner says
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 00:09 IST
The forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk must have consequences, the European Union's Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said on Sunday, after Lithuania called for EU countries to recommend that flights avoid Belarusian airspace.
"We need to verify all the facts and passengers on board - we cannot do this until the arrival (of the Ryanair plane) in Vilnius," Valean wrote on Twitter.
Advertisement
"This kind of situation will have consequences."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vilnius
- Ryanair
- Minsk
- Lithuania
- Belarusian
- the European Union's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lithuania to donate 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines to eastern Europe
FACTBOX-Who is the journalist Belarus arrested by forcing a Ryanair plane to land?
EU court backs Ryanair challenge to KLM, TAP state aid
Belarus forces Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane to land to detain blogger
Lithuanian parliament latest to call China's treatment of Uyghurs 'genocide'