Left Menu

Ryanair says flight diverted to Belarus lands safely in Vilnius

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-05-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 00:53 IST
Ryanair says flight diverted to Belarus lands safely in Vilnius
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ryanair said its flight that was forced to land and spend a number of hours on the ground in Belarus on Sunday arrived safely in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius at 1825 GMT.

The Irish airline said earlier on Sunday that nothing untoward had been found after it was notified of a potential security threat on board one of its planes by Belarus air traffic control and instructed to divert to Minsk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
3
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021