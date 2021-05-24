PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24

Left Menu

The Serious Fraud Office faces a 70-million-pound ($99.06 million) claim for damages by Kazakh mining company ENRC on Monday, at the start of a court case that puts the agency back in the spotlight following a series of high-profile failures. Luxembourg-based Solutions 30 SE has taken the unusual step of publishing its annual report without a sign-off from its auditors, because EY refused to give an opinion on the accounts on the grounds that it lacked the necessary information from the company.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 05:59 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

England's lockdown lifting likely to go ahead on June 21, say ministers https://on.ft.com/3bNGlPM CBI calls for regulation reform in its £700bn plan to boost economy https://on.ft.com/3wsXKFg

ENRC opens 70 mln stg claim against Serious Fraud Office https://on.ft.com/3bKOjZB EY declines to sign off Solutions 30 accounts https://on.ft.com/3wuhR60

Overview Senior UK ministers say they are confident that the June 21 easing of all lockdown restrictions in England will go ahead as planned after research suggested COVID-19 vaccines were effective against new strains.

The chief of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has urged the government to work with British businesses to help the economy recover after the COVID-19 pandemic as the employers' group seeks to reset relations with ministers after Brexit.

Luxembourg-based Solutions 30 SE has taken the unusual step of publishing its annual report without a sign-off from its auditors, because EY refused to give an opinion on the accounts on the grounds that it lacked the necessary information from the company. ($1 = 0.7067 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

