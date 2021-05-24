Left Menu

Olectra Greentech-led consortium emerges as lowest bidder for supply of 100 electric buses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 11:30 IST
Olectra Greentech-led consortium emerges as lowest bidder for supply of 100 electric buses
  • Country:
  • India

A consortium of Electric bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech and its sister concern Evey Trans Pvt Ltd has emerged as the least quoted bidder for the supply of 100 electric buses.

''...Consortium of Evey Trans Pvt Ltd (EVEY) and Olectra Greentech Ltd has been declared as least quoted (L-1) bidder for another 100 electric buses (for Inter-City Operations) by one of the State Transport Corporation under the FAME-I1 scheme of Government of India,'' Olectra Greentech said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Olectra Greentech said once the letter of award is received for 100 electric buses, Evey will procure these electric buses from Olectra Greentech Ltd and deliver them over a period of 10 months. ''Value of this tender is approximately Rs 250 crore to the company,'' Olectra Greentech said.

Shares of Olectra Greentech were trading 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 187.85 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021