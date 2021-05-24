Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank shares jump nearly 7 pc after Q4 profit

The lender had registered a net loss of Rs 236.3 crore in the year-ago period. Net NPA also halved to 4.04 per cent during the reporting quarter from 8.03 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 11:48 IST
Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday jumped nearly 7 per cent as the company turned profitable in the fourth quarter of FY21 after eight consecutive quarters of losses.

The stock rallied 6.60 per cent to Rs 21.80 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 6 per cent to Rs 21.80.

The state-run bank turned profitable in the fourth quarter of FY21 after eight consecutive quarters of losses, posting a profit after tax of Rs 161 crore on the back of improvement in recoveries and decline in bad loans. The lender had registered a net loss of Rs 236.3 crore in the year-ago period. However, for the full year, its loss widened to Rs 2,732.9 crore as against Rs 990.8 crore in FY20. ''The profitability is due to our focussed monitoring and also on account of recoveries. Though it has been challenging times, we were able to make a reasonable amount of recoveries. ''We were also able to arrest slippages to a great extent. This has helped in bringing down the credit costs, which enabled us to register profit,'' the bank's Managing Director and CEO S Krishnan told reporters on Saturday. The bank's asset quality showed improvement, with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declining to 13.76 per cent from 14.18 per cent. Net NPA also halved to 4.04 per cent during the reporting quarter from 8.03 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. As a result, the provisions and contingencies fell to Rs 4.38 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 817.83 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

