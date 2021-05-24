Left Menu

Plea claims soy, almond products can't be termed as milk; HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

Updated: 24-05-2021 12:52 IST
Plea claims soy, almond products can't be termed as milk; HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand
The issue whether products derived from non-mammal sources, particularly plants, can be termed as milk or milk products was raised in a plea before the Delhi High Court which on Monday sought response of the Centre, Delhi government and food safety regulator FSSAI on the issue.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and various companies, including Hershey, which sells such products -- like soy milk -- seeking their stand on the plea by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI).

NCDFI, the apex body of the the cooperative dairy sector, has contended that beverages or products derived from soya, almonds and so on cannot be sold as 'milk' or 'milk products' like paneer, curd or yogurt.

The court said the issue raised is interesting and listed the matter for hearing on September 14.

Besides Hershey, the other companies to whom notice has been issued by the court are Rakyan Beverages Pvt Ltd, which sells products under the Rawpressery brand, and Drums Food International Pvt Ltd, which uses the Epigamia brand.

