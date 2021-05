Ireland's foreign minister says Ryanair incident is air piracy

Ireland's foreign minister on Monday described the diversion of the Irish carrier Ryanair's flight to Minsk as "aviation piracy".

"This was effectively aviation piracy, state-sponsored," Simon Coveney told RTE radio.

Advertisement

Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday, then detained an journalist critical of the government who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)