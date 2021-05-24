Belarus says controllers gave diverted Ryanair plane 'recommendations' - RIA

The Belarusian state aviation agency said on Monday that its air traffic controllers had issued "recommendations" to the crew of a Ryanair plane that was unexpectedly diverted to Minsk, but had not forced it to land using threats, the RIA news agency reported.

A Belarusian fighter jet was scrambled on Sunday to escort the airliner as authorities flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert. After the plane landed in Minsk, they detained a dissident journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)