Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 13:31 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 16.5 to Rs 1,374 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in June declined by Rs 16.5, or 1.19 per cent, to Rs 1,374 per 10 kg in 38,515 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices. Refined soya oil contracts for July traded lower by Rs 14.1, or 1.17 per cent, at Rs 1,347.1 per 10 kg in 6,490 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

