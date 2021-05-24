Latvian airline airBaltic says is no longer using Belarus airspace for its flights

Latvian airline airBaltic will no longer use Belarus airspace for its flights, spokeswoman Alise Briede said on Monday.

Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk on Sunday. It detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)