Latvian airline airBaltic says is no longer using Belarus airspace for its flights
Reuters | Riga | Updated: 24-05-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 13:42 IST
Latvian airline airBaltic will no longer use Belarus airspace for its flights, spokeswoman Alise Briede said on Monday.
Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk on Sunday. It detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.
