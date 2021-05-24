Kashika Kapoor makes her name in the industry with her impeccable acting skills

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Model and actress Kashika Kapoor showcased her on-screen skills in a Vedix ad, India's Only Customised Modern Ayurvedic Hair Care Regimen, as its main lead. Having learned acting from Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai for six months, she has now decided to opt for a year of professional acting course from the New York Film Academy. Hailing from Mumbai, the actress could also be spotted in the Balaji ad as the 'super hot girl' on screen. As a model, Kashika has worked with Arpita Mehta for a digital shoot, and White Maison de Couture's Jewellery and Design collection for Seema Gujral. She has also graced Shyamal and Bhumika's collection with her flawless skills.

At the nascent age of 19, Kashika has caught the attention of many with her passion for acting and prowess as a performer. She says, "Growing up under the Mumbai skyline, I knew quite early that this was something I wanted to pursue. Keeping the ulterior goal in mind, I never strayed away and kept moving forward." All things considered, Kashika was always inspired by the beauty of the B-Town and entertainment space in all. Admiring the prestigious entertainers, profoundly understanding the craft of film, and looking past the idea or center of a film was something she attracted extraordinary interest, which likewise roused her profoundly. As a child, she admits she did extremely well in sports and scholastics, however, acting was something her heart was snared on to.

Advertisement

The diversion that entertainment buzz has created gave an easy way to find multitudinous creative young minds and have offered them chances to transmit their brightness in acting. Kashika Kapoor herself is one such individual who has been pursuing the town with her skills. Having a profound interest in Martial arts, dancing, and singing, Kashika Kapoor is also a Kathak dancer and has garnered a lot of praise for the way her feet tap on the floor.

Kashika Kapoor is also going to make her entry in Kollywood and is all excited for many other projects coming her way. It could be safely said that Kashika holds everything prerequisites to become the next big thing in Bollywood as well. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)