Leadership and corporate responsibility in the age of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/Mediawire): COVID-19 has had a profound impact on all of us both personally and professionally, there isn't a country or region unaffected. Unfortunately, local healthcare and support systems collapsed under the strain as we witnessed in the U.S. in 2020 and now in India, said Raj Vattikuti, Founder and Executive Chairman - Altimetrik. Standing on the sidelines wasn't an option, so we acted decisively to provide the necessary support and tools to our employees, and we extended this to their families. Unfortunately, there was no "COVID-19 playbook" but with diligence and commitment of our employees we quickly delivered a variety of custom solutions in our local markets. In the darkest days of this crisis the spirit of humanity has brought out the best in us, and we're winning.

For CEOs and their companies, it has never been more important in putting employees first, their safety and that of their families is what matters most. We developed a plan for our employees to address the health and mental challenges created by the pandemic with the goal of ensuring our employees are best equipped to handle this crisis. I worked closely with our senior leaders to instill a philosophy and develop and action plan on a global level and respond to local needs as they arise such as the current crisis in India. First, we have asked employees to build their immunity through physical and mental well-being. This included taking what we learned from our medical experts and equipping our employees and their families with the information and tools they need. For example, we provided employees remote monitoring devices to track how they feel every day. We also provided the information to build awareness of the danger signs and what guidance they need to follow should they fall ill. We don't want anyone to wait until they get sick, we all must be diligent 24/7 and proactively take action to prevent infection.

Second, we have taken a broad set of actions to supplement and assist our employees from the onset of the pandemic. This entailed a proactive approach to wellness in order to fight the virus before being exposed to it. We provided guidance to the importance of building immunity through things such as yoga and physical activity. We know that building lung capacity and physical strength can offset the dangers of the virus. Most importantly remaining mentally strong and positive during this time is as important as physical wellness. For many of us having family and extended family together during this time, mental well-being applies to everyone. It's no longer about lifestyle, it's about life. Family bonding and counseling each other provides the psychological support we need, said Raj Vattikuti. In the case of the current dire situation in India, we needed to quickly put together a set of tools to aid employees across the country. This included the ability monitor and get tested in real-time as well as developing access to get the vaccine. Although we look at this globally, we put together a comprehensive approach in response to local needs. People are more than employees they are our most important asset, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to help them during this crisis. They have shown strength, courage, and the fortitude to deal with these unprecedented challenges. Additionally, we rolled out or will launch a suite of tools for our employees including:

* Health App: An employee-built health monitoring app to monitor vitals daily and update in the application and reach out to doctors if required. * RT-PCR Testing: rapid testing at home testing, a local hospital, or lab.

* 24 x 7 Doctor on Call: A team of dedicated medical professionals and psychologists. * Health Kit: A oxymeter, steam inhaler, and a digital thermometer to continuously monitor vitals.

* Work Beyond Stress' workshop from Isha Foundation a 3-day global program offering webinars covering awareness tools, yogic practices and tips to handle the body, mind and emotions to manage stress and anxiety. * COVID 19 Vaccination: Access to free, and optional, vaccination for employees and their family.

Raj Vattikuti said the words cannot describe the immense pride and gratitude for how the employees have responded. They continue to demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism, optimism, support for each other, and a commitment to our clients and communities. This crisis has brought out the best in our people and as digital practitioners in the technology business they are helping the world through this pandemic with real world solutions. This in turn will give off positive energy and be an inspiration for others. Take care of your employees and they will ensure your clients are taken care of as well. Employee well-being will get us through this crisis and create a lasting legacy for dealing with future disruptions. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

