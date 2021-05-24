Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:19 IST
Igarashi Motors' Chennai units shut from May 24 till May 30 due state-wide lockdown
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components maker Igarashi Motors India on Monday said its manufacturing units and corporate office in Chennai will be closed from May 24 to May 30 due to restrictions imposed by Tamil Nadu government to curb the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which manufacturers DC motors, has two units in Chennai. It supplies to global automotive parts majors, including Bosch, Continental, Cooper, Magneti Marelli and Delphi.

In view of Tamil Nadu government directive of May 22 of complete lockdown in the state to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 second wave, ''our manufacturing units and corporate office at Chennai will be closed from May 24, 2021 until May 30, 2021'', Igarashi Motors India said in a regulatory filing.

The company will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per regulatory guidance, it added.

''However, employees at senior level will continue to work from home, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services,'' it said, adding that a task force set up by Managing Director R Chandrasekaran will be monitoring the developments.

The task force will roll-out a slew of measures to ensure that business operations, safety and wellbeing of employees, which are the top priority, through regular video and teleconferencing, the company added.

