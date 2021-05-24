Left Menu

Railway set to suspend wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:26 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Railway is set to suspend wrestler Sushil Kumar following his arrest by the Delhi Police in a murder case, a spokesperson said on Monday.

A senior commercial manager with the Northern Railway, Olympic medallist Kumar had been on deputation with the Delhi government since 2015 and was posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for the development of sports at the school level.

His deputation was extended in 2020 and Kumar had applied for an extension for 2021 as well which had been rejected by the Delhi government and he was sent back to his parent cadre -- Northern Railway -- officials said.

On the run for nearly three weeks, Kumar was arrested a day ago for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

''The Railway Board has received a report on the case on Sunday from the Delhi government. He has FIRs registered against him and he will be suspended,'' Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar told PTI.

Officials said that an official order suspending the wrestler will be issued in a couple of days. Senior officials said that if a government servant is found involved in grievous crimes, he or she is usually suspended till the case is underway.

