ZTE rolls out welfare initiatives for staff in India amid pandemic

Telecom company ZTE on Monday said it has lined up a slew of initiatives to offer aid and support to its employees in India, amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The measures range from forming a `COVID review team' to drive employee welfare actions, to COVID insurance for staff. Other initiatives include extending `Doctor on Call' services, and establishing helpdesk for offering assistance on matters such as medicine, oxygen, and hospital beds.

''In an effort to combat the ongoing pandemic swiftly, a COVID Review Team, consisting of ZTE India senior management, has been formed to accommodate and drive employee COVID welfare actions. This team assesses the number of active cases and patterns among staff on a daily basis in order to support them,'' the Chinese telecom equipment maker said in a statement.

ZTE India has also secured COVID insurance for its employees, it said adding this would cover the costs of hospitalisation and home isolation. ''This policy supplements the existing Group Mediclaim coverage policy for employees and their families,'' it said.

The company has facilitated `Doctor on Call' services for employees, to offer emergency assistance at a significantly reduced fee, for those affected with the virus.

It has also established a helpdesk for employees and their families to seek assistance on matters such as medicine, oxygen, and hospital beds. The company has launched its `Get Vaccination' programme to encourage employees and their families to get inoculated, and will cover the cost of vaccination for staff. ''The organisation has set up oxygen concentrators at various locations and intends to bring more as needed by its staff. Furthermore, a stock of oxygen canisters has been procured at various location offices for mildly affected employees or their families,'' the statement said.

Speaking on the initiatives, Ashoka Li, Chief Executive Officer, ZTE India, said: ''Our employees' wellbeing is our primary concern, and the company will support and assist them at every step of the way''.

