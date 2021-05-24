Tapan Ray ceases to be director on board of Central Bank of India

State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday said Tapan Ray has ceased to be the director on the board post completion of his tenure.

''Tapan Ray, part-time non-official director as well as non-executive chairman ceased to be the director of the bank with effect from May 23, 2021, consequent upon completion of his tenure,'' Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Ray was appointed as director of Central Bank on May 23, 2018, for three years.

As per the bank website, there are in total eight board members in Central Bank of India, including the MD and CEO, three executive directors, one nominee director each from the government and RBI and one shareholder director.

Shares of Central Bank of India traded at Rs 19.05 apiece on BSE, up 2.97 per cent from the previous close.

