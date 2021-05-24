Left Menu

Tapan Ray ceases to be director on board of Central Bank of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:40 IST
Tapan Ray ceases to be director on board of Central Bank of India
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday said Tapan Ray has ceased to be the director on the board post completion of his tenure.

''Tapan Ray, part-time non-official director as well as non-executive chairman ceased to be the director of the bank with effect from May 23, 2021, consequent upon completion of his tenure,'' Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Ray was appointed as director of Central Bank on May 23, 2018, for three years.

As per the bank website, there are in total eight board members in Central Bank of India, including the MD and CEO, three executive directors, one nominee director each from the government and RBI and one shareholder director.

Shares of Central Bank of India traded at Rs 19.05 apiece on BSE, up 2.97 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021