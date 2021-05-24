Left Menu

Motilal Oswal appoints Siddharth Bothra as fund manager for Flexicap Fund, Dynamic Fund

Motilal Oswal Asset Mangement Company has appointed Siddharth Bothra as fund manager for key schemes like Flexicap Fund and Dynamic Fund.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Motilal Oswal Asset Mangement Company has appointed Siddharth Bothra as fund manager for key schemes like Flexicap Fund and Dynamic Fund. He takes over from Akash Singhania who has decided to move on from the company for personal reasons.

Bothra has an experience of more than 17 years in research and investments. The company said he has a stellar track record of managing Focused 25 Fund, a large-cap oriented focused fund, since November 2016. Before that, Bothra was with Motilal Oswal Securities as a senior analyst in the institutional equities team covering various sectors.

Motilal Oswal AMC provides investment management and advisory services to investors having alternate investment funds portfolio, management services business, exchange traded funds and mutual funds. (ANI)

Also Read: Motilal Oswal Real Estate achieves first close at Rs 650 crore for fifth realty fund

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

