MDDA opens 2021-22 call for Grant Funding Applications

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) is today officially opening the 2021/22 call for Grant Funding Applications.

Applications for grant funding open on Monday 24 May and will continue for a six-week period.

Advertisement

The agency is inviting community media projects in radio, TV, print and digital publications, as well as small commercial print, to apply for funding.

"These Grant Funding Applications aim to encourage media ownership, access and control particularly by historically disadvantaged communities and diminished indigenous language and cultural groups," MDDA CEO, Zukiswa Potye said.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said funding is one of the central factors towards ensuring successful empowerment, sustainability, and transformation in the community media sector.

"To this end, the application process will be effected through compliant, cost-effective and transparent selection procedures, in line with corporate governance principles and compliance with the agency's legislative framework," MDDA said.

The qualifying criteria and online application system are obtainable on the MDDA website, www.mdda.org.za .

"Further, and in an effort to secure equitable and fair geographic distribution of participating projects, the MDDA will also conduct a national outreach programme to raise awareness on media development and diversity; and assist interested parties with the completion of application forms," the agency said.

The outreach programme will take place from 31 May 2021 in Tshwane, Gauteng.

Applications may be submitted through the MDDA website, via e-mail or a hard-copy delivery at the MDDA offices.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)