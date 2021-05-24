Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Monday fell 1.34 per cent to Rs 228.05 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the May delivery traded lower by Rs 3.10, or 1.34 per cent, to Rs 228.05 per kg in 1,079 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

