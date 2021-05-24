Left Menu

Polish prosecutors to investigate Ryanair flight diversion

Poland's prosecutor general has ordered an investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, a spokesman said on Monday. The plane was registered in Poland and so the case falls under Polish jurisdiction, deputy foreign minister Pawel Jablonski said. "We expect that the European Union's reaction will be very strong and immediate," Jablonski told Reuters as EU leaders are expected to discuss additional sanctions against Belarus at a summit starting in Brussels later on Monday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:17 IST
Polish prosecutors to investigate Ryanair flight diversion
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Ryanair)
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's prosecutor general has ordered an investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, a spokesman said on Monday. In what some EU leaders called a hijacking, the passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania on Sunday was diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, escorted by a MiG-29 fighter jet. On landing, authorities took dissident journalist Roman Protasevich into custody.

"The prosecutor general has ordered an investigation into the landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk. Most probably the investigation will also involve a number of steps at the international level," the prosecutor's office spokesman told Reuters. The plane was registered in Poland and so the case falls under Polish jurisdiction, deputy foreign minister Pawel Jablonski said.

"We expect that the European Union's reaction will be very strong and immediate," Jablonski told Reuters as EU leaders are expected to discuss additional sanctions against Belarus at a summit starting in Brussels later on Monday. Separately, a private radio RMF, quoting unnamed sources, said the Polish government plans to order its national airline LOT to stop using Belarusian airspace. The government spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

A LOT spokesman said the airline is considering changing routes of flights over Belarus, including routes to Moscow and Minsk, but no decisions have been made yet.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021