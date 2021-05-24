Salasar Techno Engineering bags orders worth Rs 238 cr from PGCIL

Salsar Techno Engineering on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 238.65 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for construction of power transmission line network and sub stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

''Salasar has been awarded a project of Rs 238.65 crore by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for construction of power transmission line network and sub stations in Arunachal Pradesh,'' a BSE filing said. The PGCIL, vide their letter dated 22nd May 2021, has awarded to the company power projects which include construction of 201 Km Transmission line Network and construction oł 4 new power substations in the north eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The transmission line network will be of 132KV type and the substations will be of the extra high voltage capacity. The Estimated cost of the work allocated to Salasar is Rs 238.65 crore (Excluding GST of 18 per cent) and involves supply, construction , erection, testing and commissioning of transmission towers and substations.

Shashank Agarwal, MD of Salasar Techno Engineering, said in the statement, ''We had participated in the tender floated by PGCIL a few months ago and have won this work based on our past experience and offering the most competitive prices. Government's continued focus on the development of North Eastern states will keep on generating many more opportunities like this in the future also.'' It is noteworthy that Salasar has successfully executed similar projects for UPPCL, HVPNL (Haryana), PTCUL (UK), HPPTCL (HP) and other government entities for the past few years and the projects are evidence of the companies capabilities in this space, the company is executing a similar kind of project in the state of Assam as well, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)