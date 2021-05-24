Left Menu

Spinny collaborates with 1MG labs for providing on-the-spot RT-PCR test

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:34 IST
Spinny collaborates with 1MG labs for providing on-the-spot RT-PCR test
  • Country:
  • India

Online pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny has collaborated with 1MG Labs for providing an on-the-spot RT-PCR test facility, the company said on Monday.

Under the partnership, Spinny will provide delivery trucks, used to deliver cars to its customers, to 1MG Labs to conduct speedy on-the-spot drive-through collections in some sectors of Gurgaon and at select locations in Delhi and Bengaluru, the release said.

Spinny also said it is supporting 1MG labs in organising sample collections on the spot as per ICMR guidelines and reports within 36 hours as per subsidised and government-approved rates.

The company said that anybody experiencing COVID-19- like symptoms can avail of sampling at these select locations, starting Monday.

“The need of the hour is to be there, on the road, in plain sight and aid the country's diagnostics and the healthcare system. Also, driving to a test centre in one's personal car is comparatively less riskier than visiting a more crowded space, at this juncture,” said Says Niraj Singh, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Spinny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021