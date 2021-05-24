Spinny collaborates with 1MG labs for providing on-the-spot RT-PCR test

Online pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny has collaborated with 1MG Labs for providing an on-the-spot RT-PCR test facility, the company said on Monday.

Under the partnership, Spinny will provide delivery trucks, used to deliver cars to its customers, to 1MG Labs to conduct speedy on-the-spot drive-through collections in some sectors of Gurgaon and at select locations in Delhi and Bengaluru, the release said.

Spinny also said it is supporting 1MG labs in organising sample collections on the spot as per ICMR guidelines and reports within 36 hours as per subsidised and government-approved rates.

The company said that anybody experiencing COVID-19- like symptoms can avail of sampling at these select locations, starting Monday.

“The need of the hour is to be there, on the road, in plain sight and aid the country's diagnostics and the healthcare system. Also, driving to a test centre in one's personal car is comparatively less riskier than visiting a more crowded space, at this juncture,” said Says Niraj Singh, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Spinny.

