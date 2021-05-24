Left Menu

Fino Payments Bank deploys Covid relief through Give India

In its efforts to provide relief to Covid patients across the country Fino Payments Bank will be raising a corpus of around Rs 1 crore. The bank will raise the fund by tapping the potential of its transactions-led model.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:53 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN) : In its efforts to provide relief to Covid patients across the country Fino Payments Bank will be raising a corpus of around Rs 1 crore. The bank will raise the fund by tapping the potential of its transactions-led model. For efficient procurement and distribution of medical aid, Fino has associated with Give India, an online donation platform that works with entities on social causes. Fino's endeavour is part of the collaborative, collective, and compassionate efforts of the business community, NGOs and civil society.

"We are in the midst of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and all need to do our bit to help each other," said Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank. What is happening around us is really painful. Our efforts are aimed at alleviating the anxiety of affected people and their families. We believe in the power of small numbers. Our transaction-based model will help create the fund to the tune of Rs 1 crore for this cause. Every time a consumer transacts we allocate a certain sum to this fund. In effect every transaction is small but an important step in saving lives. Our partner Give India will facilitate access to timely medical aid that we hope will help save as many people as possible."

The fund will be used by Give India to procure and distribute medicines, oxygen cylinders, and other life-saving equipment to the Covid patients. Fino Payments Bank's huge financial services distribution network caters largely to rural markets. The second wave has affected people across economic strata and this approach will help provide the needed medical support.

Banking is an essential service during the pandemic and Fino's over 6 lakh neighbourhood banking points are open and provide people access to cash and banking. More transactions more will be the corpus generated that can be utilised to save lives. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

