COVID-19 curfew restrictions extended till June 1 in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID-19 related curfew period across the state till June 1.

The period of the ongoing curfew in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday morning.

Giving the information here, Cabinet Minister and the state government's spokesman Subodh Uniyal said shops dealing in essential commodities like milk, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables will open daily for three hours from 8 am to 11 am during the period.

The timings for the opening of shops have been changed in accordance with the demands of businessmen and traders after discussions with Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, he said.

The earlier timings for the opening of shops selling essentials was 7 am to 10 am.

However, PDS outlets and grocery shops will be opened for four hours only on May 28 from 8 am to 12 pm.

Though COVID-19 cases in the state have begun to show a declining trend both in terms of positivity and mortality rates, the state government has extended the curfew as it does not want to take any chances, Uniyal said.

The safety of people is the state government's main priority and relaxation in curfew may be considered in future only if there is a further drop in the infection and mortality tally, he said.

