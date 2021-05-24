Select COVID-19 patients in Goa to get home delivery of PDS food grains

COVID-19 patients in Goa who have not collected their monthly quota from fair price shops will get foodgrains delivered at their doorstep, state Civil Supplies Minister Govind Gaude said on Monday.

“While 90 per cent of people have lifted their monthly quota from the fair price shops, some ten per cent people have not availed it. If these 10 per cent people include COVID-19 patients or senior citizens, staff of our department will ensure that their allotted quota of food grains get delivered at their doorstep,” the minister said.

Gaude said the department had arranged for home delivery of monthly ration quota to houses of people during the ''first wave'' of the pandemic and during the lockdown. He said Goa will also receive the food grain quota under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), which is meant for the holders of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards.

“Last time, 98 per cent of the beneficiaries of PMGKY had availed their quota of food grains, which is the highest percentage in the country. This time, the department will provide food grains under normal Public Distribution System and the PMGKY together,'' Gaude said.

Responding to a query, the minister admitted that several ration cardholders are classified under the BPL category even though their income has exceeded the prescribed limit.

“Once the pandemic situation improves, we will appoint an expert agency to weed out such cardholders and reclassify them under the Above Poverty Line (APL) grouping,” he added. PTI RPS NSK NSK

