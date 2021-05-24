Business-to-business marketplace for agricultural commodities Bijak on Monday said it has launched logistics services in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with an aim to provide easy trading of commodities across the country. The agri-traders of these states can avail of this service directly through the Bijak application for interstate and Intrastate trading, the company said in a statement. With the launch of its new service, Bijak aims to target 25,000 traders in UP and Maharashtra. “We have observed a gap in last-mile deliveries among our traders. We believe that with our new initiative we will be able to provide them long-term solutions to their emerging needs of logistics and as the world revives to the normal. We use a network of logistics providers across the country to fetch the best rate which is 10 per cent cheaper than other logistics services,” Bijak co-founder Nikhil Tripathi added. -------------------------------------------------- Tekie raises USD 1.5 mn from GSV, Multiply Ventures, Better Capital * EdTech start-up Tekie on Monday said it has raised USD 1.5 million in seed funding co-led by Silicon Valley-based GSV Ventures and Multiply Ventures, an early-to-growth stage fund by former e-commerce executives from Myntra, Paytm, Flipkart, and Alibaba. Better Capital has also participated in the round, the Bengaluru-based startup- said in a statement adding that the funds raised will be utilised to scale operations and expand the team.

“As a first-generation learner, I have seen the transformational impact of education first hand. When we started four years back, our goal was to build a product with a focus on three pillars - put learning outcomes at the forefront, make learning an enjoyable experience, and provide the best teachers to learners. Our animated series, live projects, and gamified learning journey makes the course an immersive experience and the students look forward to their sessions,” Tekie co-founder Anand Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)