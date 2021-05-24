Left Menu

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance ties up with India Post Payments Bank

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd (MRHFL) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Monday announced a strategic partnership for cash management solutions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:52 IST
MRHFL customers can repay loan installments at 1.36 lakh post offices. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd (MRHFL) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Monday announced a strategic partnership for cash management solutions. As part of the tie-up, IPPB will be offering cash management and collection services to MRHFL through its access points and postal service providers.

With the cash management service, MRHFL customers will be able to repay their monthly or quarterly loan installments at over 1.36 lakh post offices. J Venkatramu, Managing Director and CEO of IPPB, said that as technology continues to evolve and creates new ways of doing business, it has been the bank's constant endeavour to offer accessible and affordable banking solutions.

"With its robust network and technology platform, IPPB can help corporates to manage their receivables safely, securely and seamlessly," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

