Alphaniti to make foray into multiple digital businesses

Fintech firm Alphaniti on Monday said it will make a foray into multiple digital consumer businesses along the value chain of the fintech space by leveraging on its deep domain expertise, technology and big data.

In a statement, the firm said it has received approval for changing its name to Alphaniti Fintech Private Ltd from the earlier Finaureus Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The purpose of the name change is to have Alphaniti as the Umbrella brand for all its existing and new business initiatives, it said.

''This is a significant milestone for us, as it sets in motion our objective of building disruptive 'direct to consumer' technology-led businesses across prominent categories in the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) space,'' said Arindam Ghosh, CEO.

Alphaniti's flagship product is a data-driven, rule-based and technology-enabled platform, which allows Indian investors to directly invest in Indian and the US markets and choose from a wide range of offerings covering equity, ETFs and mutual funds.

It has entered into strategic partnerships with a rapidly growing universe of leading equity brokers.

''Our platform has been currently witnessing daily traffic volume in four-digits and we expect this to exponentially grow by at least 25x as we go deeper and wider through our platforms and high quality offerings,'' commented Nanda S, COO.

Alphaniti has a strategic partnership with Validea of the US, a SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) registered fund management company.

''This partnership brings to bear a unique blend of Alphaniti's extensive experience in the Indian market and Validea's enviable US capabilities to offer an extensive range of best-performing products which have been running live in the US and are now being offered to Indian investors for their portfolio diversification and investment needs,'' U R Bhat, CIO added.

Alphaniti recently launched its unique stock recommendation engine 'Stockz Genie' for the Indian market. It has been built on statistical models and rigorously back-tested to generate buy/ sell signals for Indian stocks.

Stockz Genie offers unbiased stock selection and unique indicators like the probability of success and risk-reward score, the statement said adding the stock recommendations cover companies across the large, mid and small cap spectrum and extends over multiple time horizons, from short term to long term.

Alphaniti is also launching a single stock recommendation engine for US stocks which is built on Validea's proprietary stock scoring system.

''We believe this will add deep value to a growing segment of Indian investors as well as to the global diaspora wanting to invest in the US market on the basis of on-ground local research and insights, rather than relying on unreliable and remote methods of advice,'' said Akshay Badjate, Head Investments.

