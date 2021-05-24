Left Menu

UK proposes new tariffs on U.S. wines and lobsters

Wine, chocolate, and lobsters imported into Britain from the United States could face new tariffs under proposals from the British government to rebalance the list of goods it targets as part of an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminum. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports citing national security concerns, prompting retaliatory measures from the European Union on goods such as motorcycles, whiskey, and tobacco.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:12 IST
UK proposes new tariffs on U.S. wines and lobsters
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wine, chocolate and lobsters imported into Britain from the United States could face new tariffs under proposals from the British government to rebalance the list of goods it targets as part of an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium.

The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports citing national security concerns, prompting retaliatory measures from the European Union on goods such as motorcycles, whiskey and tobacco. Britain incorporated those into its new independent tariff system when it completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020, but is now reviewing the list of products to help protect UK-specific interests.

"Today's announcement will help ensure these measures are tailored to the needs of the UK economy and shaped to defend industries across the UK, including steel and aluminium manufacturers," the trade ministry said in a statement. Customs data show Britain imported 133,512 tonnes of wine from the United States last year, worth 224 million pounds ($316.58 million). Britain currently imports more lobsters from the United States than it exports.

Chocolate imports were worth 31 million pounds. The list, which did not show proposed tariff rates, was published as part of a six-week consultation with businesses and other stakeholders.

Trade minister Liz Truss has already sought to use Britain's independence from the EU's common tariff policy as both a diplomatic and economic tool. Last week, she opened applications for a tariff suspension programme with a promise to help manufacturers lower costs. Britain's stated preference is to de-escalate the dispute with the United States and find a negotiated solution that removes tariffs on both sides. If successful, the proposed list would never be implemented.

The trade department said Truss and her U.S. counterpart have so far had productive discussions on the matter, but Britain maintains that the current U.S. tariffs that initiated the dispute are against World Trade Organisation rules and without foundation. "The UK will do whatever is necessary to protect our steel industry against illegal tariffs that could undermine British industry and damage our businesses," Truss said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7076 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights and China says Martian rover takes first drive on Red Planet

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021